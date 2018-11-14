Morning Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're starting off your Wednesday with another very cold start with temperatures in the 20s through much of the area. Make sure you bundle up before heading out this morning! Thankfully, we will start to warm up as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the middle 50s through much of the area under sunny skies. Tonight will be another cold one, but we should stay just above freezing in Midland/Odessa, near 34 degrees.