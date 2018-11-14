Morning Weather from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

We're starting off your Wednesday with another very cold start with temperatures in the 20s through much of the area. Make sure you bundle up before heading out this morning! Thankfully, we will start to warm up as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the middle 50s through much of the area under sunny skies. Tonight will be another cold one, but we should stay just above freezing in Midland/Odessa, near 34 degrees.
We’ll warm even more the rest of the week under continues sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday. Saturday evening and into Sunday, another cold front will come through. It looks like it will come through dry, but temperatures will drop again Sunday with highs only in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll warm back up into the low 60s later next week. We’re tracking a slight rain chance mid-week as well.
