MMH goes on temporary lock-down

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Memorial Hospital temporarily went on lock down Monday night.
According to the hospital, the lock-down was due to a gunshot victim in the emergency room. Hospital policy states if a victim comes with a gunshot or stab wound and the suspect is not known, they must go on lock-down.
The lock-down lasts until the hospital can rule out that the attack didn’t happen on hospital grounds.
Officials revealed the shooting did not happen on campus, and the suspect was found.
