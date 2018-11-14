Midland Fire Department responding to possible downed power lines near ECR 120, 1180

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Midland Fire Department is responding to an incident near 1180 and East County Road 120 in Midland County.
An incident occurred around 1:42 p.m. on November 14, possibly involving a big rig.
Oncor has reportedly been dispatched to the area although there is no word at this time concerning power outages.
According to a caller, it appears an oversize load on a big rig ripped down at least one power line in the area. This information has not been confirmed by authorities however.
There is also no word yet on traffic closures but drivers are encouraged to be careful if needing to travel through the area.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
