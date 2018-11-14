Midland County Library opens Reclamation Station

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland County Library is partnering with the Midland Genealogical Society to open a reclamation station.
The station will be available at the Centennial Branch as part of the Redfern Genealogical Research Center.
Patrons of the library will be able to use machinery for free to save data to a digital format. Library users will be able to bring in VHS tapes, audio cassettes, camcorder tapes, negatives and more.
“Now anyone can reclaim their memories,” said Genealogy Supervisor, Sarah Ross Kelleher.
"Our hope is that by giving the community the chance to access their lost stories, an interest in the history of their families will be created, starting a new generation of genealogists and family history researchers.”
To celebrate the station and introduce the community to the valuable resource the Centennial Library will be hosting an open house. This event will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on November 17.
If you can’t make it to the open house but want to use the station you can call 432-742-7440 or stop by the Genealogical Research Center during regular library hours to reserve a time slot.
