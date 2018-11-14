Mexicans disappointed with NFL decision to move Chiefs-Rams

"Our fans in Mexico are among the most passionate, dedicated NFL fans anywhere in the world," said Mark Waller, the league's executive vice president of International who will be in Mexico City on Thursday to discuss next year and what needs to occur at Azteca to keep the NFL interested in playing there. "We will continue to look for ways to bring them closer to the NFL in the days and weeks ahead. We share the disappointment of not being able to play this game as planned in Mexico City."