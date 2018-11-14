Lane closures, delays expected as Midland crews repair Big Spring street signals following hit-and-run

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland is warning drivers to expect delays and lane closures along North Big Spring Street on November 14.
According to the city, a hit-and-run incident occurred with an oversized load. The accident damaged several traffic signals along the street and the crews are working to repair them.
The closures will occur in the stretch of road between Loop 250 and Wadley Avenue.
Drivers are asked to be careful while driving through the area and be aware of their surroundings.
