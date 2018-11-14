Keep Midland Beautiful hosts Texas Recycles Day

Keep Midland Beautiful hosts Texas Recycles Day
Keep Midland Beautiful Logo (Source: KeepMidlandBeautiful.org)
By Victor Blanco | November 13, 2018 at 8:58 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 8:58 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Keep Midland Beautiful will host Texas Recycles Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midland College Chaparall Center.

This event provides the community to get rid of old electronics and recyclables.

Keep Midland Beautiful hosts Texas Recycles Day

For a full list of items visit KeepMidlandBeautiful.org.

Texas Recycles Day is a statewide campaign aimed towards education and awareness about the benefits of waste reduction and recycling.

For more information or to volunteer call Keep Midland Beautiful at 432-688-7745 or email kmb@keepmidlandbeautiful.org.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.