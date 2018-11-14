Keep Midland Beautiful hosts Texas Recycles Day

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Keep Midland Beautiful will host Texas Recycles Day Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Midland College Chaparall Center.
This event provides the community to get rid of old electronics and recyclables.
For a full list of items visit KeepMidlandBeautiful.org.
Texas Recycles Day is a statewide campaign aimed towards education and awareness about the benefits of waste reduction and recycling.
For more information or to volunteer call Keep Midland Beautiful at 432-688-7745 or email kmb@keepmidlandbeautiful.org.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.