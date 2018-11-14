Judge, ballot counters racing to election finale in Maine

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2018 file photo, ballots are prepared to be tabulated for Maine's Second Congressional District's House election in Augusta, Maine. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin and three voters sued Tuesday, Nov. 13, over Maine's new voting system, used for the first time in U.S. House and Senate elections. A lawyer for Poliquin's campaign asked the secretary of state to stop the tabulations to allow a judge to rule, but the secretary declined to stop the process.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File) (AP)