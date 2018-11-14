ECISD Board of Trustees decide how to allocate TRE money, select firm to find superintendent

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) - During the Ector County ISD Board of Trustees regular meeting for November, trustees voted to allocate the TRE-approve money for the priority projects and selected a firm to conduct the search for a superintendent.
Trustees voted 5-0 to approve budget amendment #3, most of which is revenue from the recently approved tax ratification election. It is re-allocated for staff raises, roof repairs, bus replacements, and controlled-access entrances for schools.
These items were part of the budget approved by the school board in June, but could not be allocated to these projects until the TRE received voter approval.
Trustees also voted 4-1 to hire Hazard Young Attea Associates as the firm to conduct the search for a new superintendent.
In August, the school board interviewed three firms, including HYA. The firm’s process will engage the community through meetings and surveys, recruit potential candidates, help the board through the steps of selection and offers the option of helping transition to the new superintendent.
Another aspect of the firm’s responsibility is to assist in creating a profile and job description for the new superintendent.
A full recap of the meeting can be found at EctorCountyISD.org.
