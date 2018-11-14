‘Charlie bit me’: study reveals each state’s favorite viral videos

(KWES) - Viral videos make up so much of our daily internet intakes. Most people have their favorite, but what viral videos come out on top?
To find out the top videos in the United States, CenturyLink performed a study using YouTube’s data to determine which states preferred which video.
According to the data, ‘JK Wedding Entrance Dance’ was the top viral video, coming in number one for 11 states. “The Office” even parodied the video on an episode of the series.
‘Linda Honey’, the video of the three-year-old who tried so hard to explain why he needed cupcakes, was the number two video in the country, winning seven states including California, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
The Charlies came in hot on the list as well. “Charlie the Unicorn” was the favorite in six states, while “Charlie bit my finger- again!” was the top in five, including Texas.
Other popular videos include the infamous Honey Badger, "Hide Yo Kids, “Hide Yo Wife” and of course the Potter Puppet Pals “Mysterious Ticking Noise”. Rebecca Black’s notorious “Friday” music video also made an appearance on the list.
To see the full study and all top fifteen videos, you can click here.
