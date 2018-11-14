California’s wildfires span nearly 3 times size of Midland

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - NBC has put together an interactive map to help contextualize how large the California wildfires are.
The map gives people the ability to measure three different wildfires against the size of their location.
According to the map, one fire was three times the size of Midland as of November 13. The Woolsey Fire was 2.4 times Midland’s size while the smallest fire was only 0.1 times the 66 square miles of Midland.
To compare the sizes, you can click here, select the fire you want to compare and type in your location.
