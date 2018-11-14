Bolton says tape doesn't link Saudi prince to critic's death

Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that shortly after Khashoggi was killed, a member of the alleged assassination squad — a man believed to be Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb — told a superior over the phone to "tell your boss." The newspaper quoted three unnamed individuals familiar with the audio recording as saying that Turkish intelligence officers have told U.S. officials that they believe Mutreb, a security officer who frequently traveled with the crown prince, was talking on the phone with one of the prince's aides.