2 vehicle accident I-20, Rankin Hwy closes exit ramp

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Shortly after 4:30 P.M. Tuesday, an 18-wheeler was exiting I-20 onto Rankin Highway. The driver of the 18-wheeler failed to control his speed and struck a Ford 550 pick-up truck.
No one was transported to the hospital by EMS, however the crash caused diesel fuel to leak on to the roadway. County agencies are currently working to clean-up the leak.
The exit ramp from I-20 to Rankin Highway is currently blocked.
Authorities ask you avoid the area and seek an alternate route if possible.
