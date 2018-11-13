Sam’s Club holding ‘Taste of Sam’s’ event full of free samples in time for holidays

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Just in time for the holiday season, Sam’s Club is holding its “Taste of Sam’s” event for everyone to come out and sample all sorts of delicious foods.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. November 16 through 21 and each day will feature at least 12 stations for you to try out samples. Samples will vary each day and include Thanksgiving classics like turkey and pumpkin pie as well as more unconventional treats like La Croix and lobster bisque.
Sam’s Club anticipates giving away over 1,500 tons of food during the event.
To take part in the event, you can visit your local Sam’s Club store during the days listed.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.