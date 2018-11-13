Odessa man dead following 2-vehicle accident in Midland Co.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) - An Odessa man is dead following a two-vehicle accident that occurred on November 10.
Ernesto Fierro, 38 and a 12-year-old passenger were traveling east on SH 439 just before 7 p.m. on Saturday. Fierro was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram.
Micah Plemmons, 38 and Lorenzo Abanilla, 42 were traveling west on SH 349 and did not have their headlights on. They were traveling in a 2010 Mazda CX7.
Fierro attempted to pass a truck and did not see the Mazda approaching. They then collided with the Mazda in the westbound lane.
Plemmons was pronounced dead at the scene.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.