MPD one step closer to hiring new chief
By Victor Blanco | November 12, 2018 at 8:48 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 9:29 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland announced the semi-finalists for Midland Police Department will be interviewed this week.

There will be a public forum with the police chief before the end of the year.

The search for a new chief started earlier this year after the previous MPD chief, Steve Henry was fired in April.

Henry was placed on administrative leave March 20 following a sexual harassment investigation, he was terminated one month later.

Seth Herman is currently filling the position as interim chief.

