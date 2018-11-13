MPD one step closer to hiring new chief

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The City of Midland announced the semi-finalists for Midland Police Department will be interviewed this week.
There will be a public forum with the police chief before the end of the year.
The search for a new chief started earlier this year after the previous MPD chief, Steve Henry was fired in April.
Henry was placed on administrative leave March 20 following a sexual harassment investigation, he was terminated one month later.
Seth Herman is currently filling the position as interim chief.
