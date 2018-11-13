Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The main story this morning is the cold as temps have dropped into the 20s throughout the area, with even a few 10s out there. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10am area-wide. Heading out this morning, bundle up, and give your car extra time to warm up and defrost. Heading into the rest of the day, we'll see sunny skies with temperatures only climbing into the mid 40s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.