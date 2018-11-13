Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

The main story this morning is the cold as temps have dropped into the 20s throughout the area, with even a few 10s out there. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10am area-wide. Heading out this morning, bundle up, and give your car extra time to warm up and defrost. Heading into the rest of the day, we'll see sunny skies with temperatures only climbing into the mid 40s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.
Expect another freeze tonight and Wednesday morning as temps fall back into the 20s. We will though warm up into the 50s on Wednesday under sunny skies and pretty much no chance of rain or snow. Thursday and Friday, we'll see continues warming temperatures into the 60s as sunny skies continue as well.
More clouds arrive for the weekend, but we should stay dry. High temps in the 60s Saturday will fall into the 40s and 50s Sunday as another cold front slides through Saturday night.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.