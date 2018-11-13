Midland man dead following 2-vehicle accident involving semi-trailer

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - A Midland man is dead after a two-vehicle accident that occurred 10 miles outside of Midland at 3:20 a.m. on November 12.
Anthony Vega, 30 was a passenger of a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta traveling northwest on County Road 60. The driver of the vehicle was Hanoi Abreu-Herrera, 39.
Another vehicle, a 2007 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer, was traveling southwest on SH 349.
Abrey-Herrera approached the stop sign at the intersection of CR 60 and SH 349 but disregarded it. The Volkswagen then collided with the truck tractor.
Vega was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
Abreu-Herrera was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the truck tractor was not injured.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.