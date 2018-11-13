Midland firefighter deploys to combat California wildfires

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Fire Department deployed one of its own to help in the fight against wildfires in California.
Captain Eric Matthews left the Midland Fire Department Central Station for Fort Stockton on November 12. Once he arrives, Matthews will team up with a strike force team in Houston and the crew will make their way to Ventura County, driving in emergency vehicles.
Ventura County is one of the hardest hit areas of the Woosley fire, one of the two fires that have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres across California.
The strike force team Matthew will be apart of is expected to work on structure protection. Which means the crew will set up triage, remove debris, and put out hot spots around their designated area in an attempt to keep flames from spreading towards structures.
Matthews is expected to serve in Ventura County for up to 14 days.
Matthews has deployed several times in just the last years to help surrounding fire stations.
- In 2017 Matthews deployed to Houston to assist with Hurricane Harvey.
- In 2018 Matthews deployed to Lubbock to assist with wildfires.
- In 2018 Matthews deployed to Fort Davis to assist with wildfires.
Midland Officials say more firefighters could be deployed if conditions in the state continue to decline.
