Midland City Council join stand against high-level nuclear waste

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Tuesday morning, Midland City City Council held a special meeting and passed a resolution opposing proposals for two facilities to serve as interim storage for high-level nuclear waste.
One facility is in Andrews, the other in New Mexico.
The facilities have proposed transportation routes through the Permian Basin but officials hope their resolution will sway the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to decline the proposal, still under consideration.
The transportation of this waste has been a long standing issue in the community, and residents are very outspoken on the issue.
