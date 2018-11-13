MHS quarterback honors former teammates

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
The Midland High football team defeated OHS on Friday night in a must win situation, to earn a playoff sport for the fifth year in a row.
The Dawgs starting quarterback Suddin Sapien played lights out. Sapien threw three touchdown passes and ran it into the endzone three times. All with number fourteen across his chest, instead of his usual number seven.
He changed his jersey in honor of his former teammate Gavyn Cooper, who died in a plane crash this summer, and John Pacheco who is a fellow Senior at MHS who is battling cancer.
