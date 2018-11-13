Jumburrito to host annual holiday promotion benefitting the West Texas Food Bank

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Food Bank will partner with JumBurrito for the 9th year in their continuing commitment to feeding hungry West Texans. This year’s fundraiser motto is “No Hunger for the Holidays”.
Between November 12 and December 16, for every JumBurrito Revolutionary Rewards Card visit, has pledged to donate $.50 for each Rewards Card visit, enough to provide two meals to a person in need.
Not only is JumBurrito providing the West Texas Food Bank two meals for each customer who presents their JumBurrito Rewards Card, but each customer who presents their Rewards Card will be entered into a drawing for 1,000 Reward points.
This is the 9th year JumBurrito and the West Texas Food Bank have partnered during the holidays. Every year the turn out raises more and more money.
“We are truly inspired by our customers. They have responded with great enthusiasm every year and they love that our Rewards Club not only creates value for them but also focuses on helping others in need," Jose Cuevas Jr, owner of JumBurrito says. "They can even look at their receipt and keep track of how many meals their visits have personally created for someone in need.”
Last year’s promotion raised $11,563 and provided 46,252 meals.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.