Heritage Museum holding ornament making class

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) - The Heritage Museum of Big Spring will be holding an ornament making class on November 18.
The class will run from 2 to 4 p.m. and will cost $40 per person.
Attendees will learn how to make a one-of-a-kind collage ornament and a hand-painted glass ornament.
No experience is needed for this class which will be taught by Terri Chaney. There will also be Christmas goodies to enjoy.
To sign up for the event you can visit the museum or call 432-264-8255.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.