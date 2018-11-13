District 4 seat in Odessa to be decided by coin toss

By Kirsten Geddes | November 13, 2018 at 1:48 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 1:48 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The District 4 seat of the Odessa City Council will come down to a matter of fate on November 13.

At 4:30 p.m. Richard Sprawls and Richard Pierce will determine who won the council seat by a simple flip of a coin.

The race was too close to call, so instead of heading into a run-off election and wasting taxpayer money, the two candidates have agreed to turn the matter into a simple heads-or-tails, 50/50 shot.

The coin toss will take place shortly at the city council building before the meeting.

