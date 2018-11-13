Bronchos finished the season leaving their mark on the program

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The Odessa Broncho’s season came to an end earlier than they hoped for. OHS fell to Midland High 49-35 last week securing the Bulldogs into the final spot for the playoffs. For the Bronchos, through adversity and tough games, the theme throughout this whole season was their resilience every week.
“They left their footprint on the program and that’s something they can be proud of and we can build off of,” said head coach Danny Servance.
OHS finished their season 5-5 overall and 1-4 in district play just missing a spot in the playoffs. While the outcome wasn’t what they wanted, the journey to this point showed the commitment and passion this team has.
“They’ve just taught me that it doesn’t matter whether you’re up or whether you’re down. If you continue to fight you still have a chance. I know a lot of people say that, but I don’t think they believe it and I think these guys truly believed it,” said Servance.
For the seniors on the team, they’ve left their mark for future Bronchos to follow.
“My three years here those guys were Sophomore’s when I came, and they know what we’ve done and what we’ve had to endure to get to this point. They did a great job being resilient in that. In everything we asked them to do. The hard work the sacrifice, the powerlifting, what we did on the 7 on 7 in the summer, and how hard we worked. These guys have been leaders of our program through the years,” said Servance.
While some seniors are moving on to the next level, for others this was their last season.
“The thing I told them is that it doesn’t end here. They’re getting ready to start their lives and they’re doing things bigger than football. I let them know that I was there for them. Doesn’t matter if they’re 25 or 30 years old down the line that I’ll always be here for them.”
