Veteran’s Day: Local veteran, entrepreneur succeeds in personal training

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - If you’re ready to fight for your fitness, then classes at a 9Round kickboxing fitness center may be exactly what you need.
From punches and kicks to numerous cardio routines, the gym’s owner Cheryl Torres trains clients like it’s her duty.
Cheryl owns two 9Round fitness franchise in the Permian Basin, one in Midland at 1024 Andrews highway, and another in Odessa at 3600 Billy Hext road.
Torres, a four year veteran of the US Army, says her journey into entrepreneurship got a jump in the right direction thanks to the organization VetFran, a non-profit recognizing her for her service.
The VetFran organization helps veterans by putting them in touch with franchises that will provide them with resources and discounts.
“Franchising is an easier way to get into a business because you really don’t have to have any experience, they actually teach you exactly what to do,” said Torres.
With the benefits she received, and hungry work ethic, Torres launched her first 9Round kickboxing gym in Odessa two years ago, and a year later launched a second.
Now as Torres' entrepreneurship expands she wants other to know she’s appreciative of the support she’s received from her community and organization like VetFran.
“Sometimes people think that vets don’t get recognized, but we are, I mean we are recognized everywhere from restaurants, movies, to work out facilities, it makes you feel good,” said Torres.
If your interested in taking a kickboxing class click here.
