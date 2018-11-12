US stocks move broadly lower in early trade; oil rising

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude bounced back from 10 days of losses, climbing 0.7 percent to $60.60 per barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, picked up 0.8 percent to $70.74 per barrel in London. Oil futures rose on news that major producers planned to reduce output. Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih said Sunday that the kingdom will reduce exports by around 500,000 barrels a day from November to December. Russian oil minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of oil producers in Abu Dhabi that his country was open to cuts.