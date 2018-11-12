Turkish Cypriot leader: mix region's gas, send via Turkey

A Cypriot soldier removes the barbed-wire that blocked the road, at a newly-opened crossing point between ethnically split Cyprus' internationally recognized south and the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north at the southeastern village of Dherynia on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. A few hundred Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots walked through a newly opened crossing point in the southeastern village of Dherynia in what peace activists are hailing as further breaking down barriers on ethnically divided Cyprus. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) (Petros Karadjias)