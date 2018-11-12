Trial rescheduled again in Mark Garrett case

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The trial date for Mark Cason Garrett has once again been pushed back.
According to records, the trial was originally supposed to begin on November 12. However, Garrett’s attorney withdrew from the case on October 16.
Garrett is now being represented by Justin Low, the third attorney in the trial. The new trial date has apparently not been set yet.
Garrett is charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and six counts of aggravated assault after slamming into the back of an ice cream van while intoxicated.
Bobby Bland and Assistant DA Kourtney Williams will be prosecuting the case with Judge Denn Whalen of the 70th District Court presiding.
