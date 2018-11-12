Sibley Nature Center holding Tales and Trails program for young children

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Sibley Nature Center in Midland is holding a program for children aged two to four.
The Tales and Trails program is a fun way for young children to get in touch with the nature around them. Events are held on the second Tuesday of the month.
The next event will take place at 10 a.m. on November 13. This event is focused on sounds found in nature.
The program is free though Sibley suggests a $2 donation. Additionally, younger siblings for the two to four year old children attending are welcome to join.
