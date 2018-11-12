Petroleum Museum hosts lecture discussing Texans' impact in World War I

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Museum is hosting a lecture discussing the impact of Texans in the Great War.
The lecture will start at 7 p.m. on November 13. IT is part of the Arlen Edgar Distinguished Lecture Series.
Jeff Hunt will be the speaker. His lecture is titled “From Cowboys to Doughboys: Texans Go to War”.
Hunt is the Director of the Texas Military Forces Museum and an adjunct history professor at Austin Community College.
Topics covered in the lecture will include what caused the United States to enter into the Great War and the role Texans played in it.
The lecture is free but ticketed. To reserve your spot you can call 432-683-4403 or click here.
