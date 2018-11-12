Petroleum Museum hosting Midland County Library literacy advocate for lecture

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Petroleum Museum of Midland is hosting the next in its Brown Bag Lunch and Lecture Series.
John Trischitti, or “Mr. T”, is an early literacy advocate well-known in the library world. He has worked on initiatives such as Project Literacy and helped make the Midland County Library one of Texas' top libraries.
During the lecture he will be discussing his views on literacy as well as the status of the renovations for the downtown library branch.
The lecture will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on November 13. Drinks and dessert are provided but attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch to the free lecture.
