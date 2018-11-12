Morning Forecast from Meteorologist, Anthony Franze

Our cold front has made its way through West Texas, and we are set to see our coldest weather of the Fall so far over the next 24 hours. High temperatures this afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 30s. It will feel even colder because a strong 20-25 mph north wind will stick around through this evening, dropping wind chills into the 20s.
Precipitation may start out as light rain this morning in the northeast Permian Basin, before transitioning to a light wintry mix or all snow during the late morning and early afternoon. Most areas will not see any accumulation, but a light dusting is possible in the northeast Permian Basin. Temperatures will stay above freezing, so impacts will stay low.
A few light rain or snow showers will be possible in the Trans Pecos and mountain areas as well this afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation. We will then see our first widespread hard freeze of the season overnight as lows drop into the 20s area wide.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures all week. Tuesday’s highs will be in the 40s, the 50s on Wednesday, and the 60s on Thursday.
