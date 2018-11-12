Midland Humane Coalition holding orientation for enhanced adoption center volunteers

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - The Midland Humane Coalition is holding a volunteer orientation for those interested in helping out with the Enhanced Adoption Center at PetSmart.
Potential volunteers can attend the orientation at PetSmart from 6 to 9 p.m. on November 12.
Legacy scholarship hours are available but volunteers must be 18 or older to volunteer at the center.
Orientations are held the second Monday of each month so if you miss this event there will be plenty more in the future.
If you are interested in volunteering with the Midland Humane Coalition but don’t want to work in the adoption center, there are plenty of other opportunities. You can click here to learn more about the volunteer opportunities.
