Midland College auto students learn lessons on donated cars

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - State Farm’s Student Salvage Vehicle Donation Program will donate two vehicles to Midland College Wednesday, November 28 at 11 a.m. at the MC Advanced Technology Center.
The donation will allow hundreds of Midland College students to begin studying and estimating two heavily damaged cars this week.
The nearly 300 students enrolled in the school's I-Car certification courses will use the vehicles donated by State Farm to learn how to write estimates, disassemble, evaluate hidden structural damage, repair, paint and reassemble.
Students in both collision and automotive areas of study will benefit from the donation by being able to analyze and repair mechanical and electrical damage, as well as perform repairs.
For more information contact State Farm Representatives Chris Pilcic at chris.pilcic.fdfz@statefarm.com or Felicia Van Frank at felicia.vanfrank.czz3@statefarm.com.
