Messenger Motorcycle Clubhouse hosts Run for the Homeless, clothing drive

Messenger Motorcycle Clubhouse hosts Run for the Homeless, clothing drive
(Source: Messengers Motorcycle Club)
By Mariana Veloso | November 11, 2018 at 6:56 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 6:56 PM

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Messenger Motorcycle Clubhouse is hosting a Run for the Homeless and clothing drive.

The run will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at their clubhouse, 4933 W. 42nd St.

You can drop-off items like blankets, sleeping bags, socks, long johns, gloves, etc.

The clubhouse will be accepting items all week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

The run and drive are in partnership with Jesus House. You can call 432-438-3596 or 432-425-9438 for more information.

((Source: Messengers Motorcycle Club))

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.