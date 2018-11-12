Messenger Motorcycle Clubhouse hosts Run for the Homeless, clothing drive

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - Messenger Motorcycle Clubhouse is hosting a Run for the Homeless and clothing drive.
The run will begin at 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at their clubhouse, 4933 W. 42nd St.
You can drop-off items like blankets, sleeping bags, socks, long johns, gloves, etc.
The clubhouse will be accepting items all week from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The run and drive are in partnership with Jesus House. You can call 432-438-3596 or 432-425-9438 for more information.
