Massage therapy business offers free services for veterans

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Many businesses are offering either a free or discounted service for veterans in observance of Veteran's Day.
One massage therapist is offering a free service for veterans not just for Veterans Day, but all year round.
If you’re looking for a place that’s free of anxiety and full of relaxation, Staycation Body Works in Crane is where you can go.
If you need to release some stress, massage therapist Laura Detrixhe has been doing this for two years to help clients relieve tension.
"They do need that deep relaxation," said Detrixhe. "Once your neurobiological system is assaulted by a traumatic event, every system in your body responds to that event in an attempt to protect itself physically, mentally and emotionally."
It wasn't all peace and relaxation for one veteran who decided to stopped by after his deployment to Iraq.
“During that session, he broke into tears, the gentleman told me about his experience in Iraq,” said Detrixhe. “He said his last thing he wanted to try was massage therapy to see if it would help. If it didn’t help, he would commit suicide. That hit me very hard. It took my practice to a whole other level.”
Since then, Detrixhe partnered with Hands for Heroes, a nationwide organization of therapists who have donated their time and skills to our veterans.
“If I could I’d see her everyday, I would,” said Air Force veteran Joseph Grawburg. He goes to see Detrixhe once a month for the chronic pain in his back.
"Laura providing this service to vets free of charge is not only an opportunity to try it if you haven't had a massage therapist before but to relieve the tension that's been building up physically mental over a period of time," said Grawburg. "It's a new lease on life."
Whether it be PTSD or a door to escape the stress, massage therapy might not be the cure for everything, but it's what can help open the door to healing.
"When that gentleman said what he said, it made me break down," said Detrixhe. "A lot of times the transition into civilian life helps bridge that gap."
Detrixhe provides a certain amount of veterans with the free service each month but after that, it’s discounted half off. If you want to book an appointment, call Staycation Body Works at (432) 208-3408 or book an appointment here.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.