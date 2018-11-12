Illinois officer responds to gunfire, fatally shoots guard

ROBBINS, Ill. (AP) — A police officer fatally shot an armed security guard while responding to an early-morning shooting at a suburban Chicago bar, investigators said.
Officers responded shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired at Manny's Blue Room in Robbins, just south of Chicago. An officer from nearby Midlothian shot the security guard, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jemel Roberson, according to Cook County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.
The officer shot Roberson despite people "screaming" that he was a security guard, said Adam Harris, who told WGN-TV that he witnessed the shooting. Rev. Marvin Hunter said Roberson played the organ at his and other area churches, calling him an "upstanding" man.
Robbins' police chief said the initial shooting stemmed from an argument.
Charges are pending against one of four people who suffered gunshot wounds during the shooting, Ansari said. She said she didn't know what charges the man could face, but that he remained hospitalized. But she said none of the four people who were wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation. The agency didn't immediately return a message seeking details about the case Monday.