High school students photographed doing Nazi-type salute at prom

BARABOO, WI (RNN) - A photo surfaced on Twitter of a group of male students doing a Nazi salute and the white power sign.
The school district where they attend school said the picture was taken in the spring.
It was originally posted to a private local parody Twitter account over the weekend but has since gone viral.
People who formerly attended Baraboo High School responded to the posting with tales of a toxic atmosphere at the school, saying one of the boys in the photo shouted “white power!” in the hallway after Donald Trump was elected. Others said the students harassed Latino students.
The school district said the photo was “not reflective of the educational values and beliefs of the School District of Baraboo."
“We are investigating and will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address,” a representative said in a statement.
The school district also sent a letter to parents explaining the situation.
The Baraboo Police Department said it is assisting in the investigation.
Jordan Blue, a student who was not conformable with the salute, issued a statement saying the photographer suggested the salute.
“I knew what my morals were and it was to salute something I firmly don’t believe in,” he said. “I attend BHS, these classmates have bullied me since entering middle school, I have struggled with it my entire life and nothing has changed.”
The Auschwitz Memorial Facebook account took note of the photo, saying “this is why every single day we work hard to educate. We need to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising. Auschwitz with its gas chambers was at the very end of the long process of normalizing and accommodating hatred.”
