High School Football Bi-District playoff schedule

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - High School Bi-District playoff schedule:
6A
Friday:
Midland High vs. El Paso Franklin, Franklin High School at 7 P.M.
Midland Lee vs. El Paso Americas, SAC Stadium at 6 P.M.
El Paso Coronado vs. Permian, Ratliff Stadium at 7:30 P.M.
4A
Thursday:
Seminole vs. Fabens, Rotary Field-Pecos at 6:30 P.M.
San Elizario vs. Andrews, Jackson Field Alpine at 7 P.M.
Fort Stockton vs. Lubbock Estacado, Grande Stadium at 7 P.M.
Friday:
Big Spring vs. Clint, Pecos at 7 P.M.
Greenwood vs. Perryton, Dimmit at 7 P.M.
Monahans vs. Levelland, Andrews at 7 P.M.
3A
Thursday:
Alpine vs. Idalou, Greenwood at 7 P.M.
Kermit vs. Bushland, Levelland at 7 P.M.
Friday:
Crane vs. Coahoma, Crane at 7:30 P.M.
Reagan County vs. Colorado City, Big Spring at 7 P.M.
2A
Friday:
Iraan vs. Bovina, Wink at 7 P.M.
Wink vs. Sudan, Denver City at 7:30 P.M.
McCamey vs. Plains, Stanton at 7:30 P.M.
1A
Thursday:
Balmorhea vs. Sterling City, Rankin at 7:30 P.M.
Grandfalls-Royalty vs. Loraine, Garden City at 7 P.M.
Grady vs. Ropes, Borden County at 7:30 P.M.
Friday:
Garden City vs. Rankin, Rankin at 7:30 P.M.
Borden County vs. Morton, O’Donnell at 6 P.M.
TAPPS:
Midland Christian vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch, Gordon Awtry Field, Friday at 6 P.M.
Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.