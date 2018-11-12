High School Football Bi-District playoff schedule

By Sydney Cariel | November 12, 2018 at 3:01 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 3:01 PM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - High School Bi-District playoff schedule:

6A

Friday:

Midland High vs. El Paso Franklin, Franklin High School at 7 P.M.

Midland Lee vs. El Paso Americas, SAC Stadium at 6 P.M.

El Paso Coronado vs. Permian, Ratliff Stadium at 7:30 P.M.

4A

Thursday:

Seminole vs. Fabens, Rotary Field-Pecos at 6:30 P.M.

San Elizario vs. Andrews, Jackson Field Alpine at 7 P.M.

Fort Stockton vs. Lubbock Estacado, Grande Stadium at 7 P.M.

Friday:

Big Spring vs. Clint, Pecos at 7 P.M.

Greenwood vs. Perryton, Dimmit at 7 P.M.

Monahans vs. Levelland, Andrews at 7 P.M.

3A

Thursday:

Alpine vs. Idalou, Greenwood at 7 P.M.

Kermit vs. Bushland, Levelland at 7 P.M.

Friday:

Crane vs. Coahoma, Crane at 7:30 P.M.

Reagan County vs. Colorado City, Big Spring at 7 P.M.

2A

Friday:

Iraan vs. Bovina, Wink at 7 P.M.

Wink vs. Sudan, Denver City at 7:30 P.M.

McCamey vs. Plains, Stanton at 7:30 P.M.

1A

Thursday:

Balmorhea vs. Sterling City, Rankin at 7:30 P.M.

Grandfalls-Royalty vs. Loraine, Garden City at 7 P.M.

Grady vs. Ropes, Borden County at 7:30 P.M.

Friday:

Garden City vs. Rankin, Rankin at 7:30 P.M.

Borden County vs. Morton, O’Donnell at 6 P.M.

TAPPS:

Midland Christian vs. Dallas Bishop Lynch, Gordon Awtry Field, Friday at 6 P.M.

