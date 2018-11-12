Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await fire's toll

"I think there are lots and lots of people who think of Malibu as just being a celebrity second-home culture," Bowen said at the Culver City event, "but there are people who is this is their first, last and only homes are there and going all up and down those canyons and they're not necessarily, 'who cares they're rich and glamorous they can afford to lose a home'. This is life and death and it's really tragic."