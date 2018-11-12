Facebook is down, according to people complaining on other social media

(RNN) - Facebook is down. This is not a drill - Facebook is down.
Ok, this is what’s going to happen, people.
You will have to your work. Bosses, this is why you’ll see a spike in productivity.
You’ll have to look at your coworkers when speaking to them. Yes, it’s weird, but focus on that point between their eyes for eye contact - but warning, don’t stare too long.
Yes, you’ll have to talk to your friends, family or children. (Let’s be honest, you’re texting most of them anyway, not really speaking to them.)
You’re on Twitter right now trying to find out what’s going on. Maybe complaining. Search for #facebookdown (but you won’t really have to, it’s all anyone is talking about right now.)
You’re blaming the Russians for this one, too.
Feeling an overwhelming need to post something? Take a photo of your coffee mug and post it to Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat - use the hashtag #facebookvoid - that should scratch the itch.
And breathe, it’ll be back up again soon.
