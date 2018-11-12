Dancers from Lubbock, Levelland featured in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A group of 12 young women from the South Plains will join nearly 700 others from 9 a.m. to noon during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thanksgiving Day.
The group of 12 is a combination of dancers from Lubbock’s Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts and Levelland’s Miss Jill’s School of Dance. The dancers will fall under the name of Spirit of America Dancers.
Dancers will also spend about 20 hours rehearsing while their families are free to explore around New York before parade day.
The 12 are: Kendall Braune, Suzanne Crow, Darby Lewis, Madelyn Garibay, Chandler Newsom, Payton Reeves, Abby Robertson, Katie Stanford, Kallie Yanzuk, Lexie Lee, Makayla Lee and Rebecca Lee.
“Each time I am so honored to send a talented, dedicated group of dancers to perform in the beloved holiday parade. It is the ultimate trip in their dance career as most of the dancers are juniors and seniors” Karla McNeill, director of the Dance Gallery, said. “Although the parade is televised, there is no guarantee that they will be seen but many of my dancers have a bit of fame as the cameras pass by them. The biggest thrill is to be able to say that they have performed in the most famous holiday parade in the nation!”
The Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast on KCBD NewsChannel 11.
