Black Friday, Thanksgiving store hours, closures

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Thanksgiving and the unofficial holiday of Black Friday are almost upon us.
Plan your weekend now with this list of stores that are open on Black Friday and Thanksgiving.
- Ace Hardware - Vary by Location
- At Home - 9 AM to 10 PM
- Barnes & Noble - 8 AM
- Bass Pro Shops - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)
- Belk - Thanksgiving 4 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM
- Best Buy - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 8 AM
- Big Lots - Thanksgiving 7 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6 AM
- BJ's Wholesale Club - 7 AM and Normal Closing Hours
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet - 6 AM
- Burlington - 7 AM
- Cabela's - Thanksgiving 8 AM to 6 PM and Black Friday 5 AM to 9 PM or 10 PM (doorbusters end at 11 AM Black Friday)
- Costco - 9 AM
- CVS - Regular Business Hours
- Dick's Sporting Goods - Thanksgiving 6 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 5 AM to 10 PM
- Gander Outdoors - Vary by Location
- Guitar Center - 7 AM to 9 PM
- Half Price Books - 9 AM
- Harbor Freight - 7 AM to 9 PM
- Hobby Lobby - 8 AM to 9 PM
- Home Depot - 6 AM
- HomeGoods - 7 AM
- Homesense - 7 AM
- JCPenney - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM
- Kmart - Thanksgiving 6 AM to Midnight and Black Friday 6AM to 10PM
- Kohl's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to Black Friday 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
- Lowe's - 6 AM to 10 PM
- Macy's - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 2 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 1 PM for doorbusters (call local store for closing time)
- Marshalls - 7 AM
- Mattress Firm - 8 AM to 8 PM, with select stores open until 9 PM
- Meijer- Thanksgiving 6 AM through Black Friday
- Menards - 6 AM
- Music and Arts - 10 AM to 9 PM
- Northern Tool - 6 AM to 9 PM
- Office Depot & OfficeMax - 8 AM to 9 PM
- Old Navy - Thanksgiving 3 PM to Black Friday 10 PM
- Petco - 8 AM
- PetSmart - 7 AM to 9 PM
- Pier 1 Imports - Vary by Location
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses - 8 AM to 9 PM
- Sam's Club - 7 AM
- Sears - Thanksgiving 6 PM and Black Friday All Day
- Shopko - Thanksgiving 2 PM to Black Friday 10 PM for Stores; Until 2 PM for doorbusters
- Sierra Trading Post - 7 AM
- Sportsman's Warehouse - 6 AM
- Sprint - 8 AM - 9 PM (Company Owned)
- Stage Stores - Thanksgiving 1 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 6 AM to 10 PM
- Staples - 7 AM
- Stein Mart - 7 AM to 10 PM
- Target - Thanksgiving 5 PM to 1 AM and Black Friday 7 AM
- T.J. Maxx - 7 AM
- Tractor Supply - 6 AM
- Walgreens - Regular Business Hours on Thanksgiving and Black Friday
- Walmart - Thanksgiving 6 PM
If you’re thinking of beating the Black Friday crowd by shopping on Thanksgiving day, you won’t be able to at these stores listed below.
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Barnes & Noble
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn (majority of stores)
- El Dorado Furniture
- Fleet Farm
- Gander Outdoors
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lamps Plus
- Lowe’s
- Mall of America
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Menards
- Micro Center
- Music & Arts
- Nebraska Furniture Mart
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Northern Tool
- Office Depot & OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- The Paper Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trader Joe’s
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
