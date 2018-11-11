West Texas Film Festival to begin Nov. 15

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The West Texas Film Fest is returning to the Permian Basin.
The film festival seeks to screen diverse films from directors and producers that would not normally be featured in West Texas along with regional media makers.
The showcases this year will be:
- Tales of Texas – Nov. 15
- Education Day – Nov. 16
- Worldview – Nov. 17
- Award Ceremony – Nov. 17
- Artpocalypse – Nov. 17
For a full list of films, click here.
The films will be screened at the Jack Rodgers Auditorium at Odessa College, 201 W University Blvd.
Tickets are $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass. Click here to purchase.
