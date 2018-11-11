Traffic alerts for the week of Nov. 12

WEST TEXAS (KWES) - On the week of November 12, keep a watch out for these traffic alerts in the West Texas area.
In Andrews County, crews will be working on FM 1788 northbound, between mile markers 288 and 292, on Monday and Tuesday. This will cause a one-lane closure with pilot car.
In Ector County, crews will be taking out a curve as part of a realignment project at the intersections of FM 3503 at Hammett, Atwood and Bates Field Road beginning Monday. This will cause all-way stops at the intersections.
Always remember to obey flaggers, warning signs and follow pilot cars. Delays are expected in these areas.
