47th Annual Tejano Super Car Show returns to Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) - The 47th Annual Tejano Super Car show is returning to Odessa.
The car show will be at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Hwy, on Nov. 17 and 18.
This year’s feature cars are:
- 2018 Lowrider of the Year: “Double Trouble” – Bobby Garza 57 Chevy Bel Air
- 2014 Lowrider of the Year: “RM Series” – Bobby Garza 87 Oldsmobile Cutlass
Guests can also watch a death match car hop, check out the art show, eat fair food like funnel cake, tácito and tripitas and much more. There will also be an open mike stage and local hip hop stage.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children seven to 11 years old; younger children get in free. You can also get a two-day pass, $55 for adults and $40 for children. Click here to purchase.
Make sure to go to the Manny Ybarra Bone Marrow Booth at the show to check if you have a match and possibly save a life.
