Midland’s Centennial Library to present Winston Churchill exhibit

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - An exhibit from the National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri, will be at a Midland County Public Library for the rest of the year.
The exhibit is called “Churchill: A Legacy of Leadership.” It commemorates and celebrates the life, times and career of Winston Churchill.
The exhibit will feature over 50 items. Some outstanding items of interest are:
- Five original paintings
- Top hat signed by Churchill, Roosevelt and Stalin
- A Union Jack flag from the platform during the Iron Curtain Speech
- Fountain pen used by President Kennedy to sign a Congressional Resolution
- Draft of the Iron Curtain Speech
You can check out the exhibit from Nov. 17 to Jan. 16 at the Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250N. Click here for more on the library.
This exhibit is sponsored by FMH Foundation and MCPL Foundation Carnegie Circle.
Click here for more information on the National Churchill Museum.
