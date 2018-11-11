Midland’s Centennial Library to present Winston Churchill exhibit

(Source: Midland County Public Library)
By Mariana Veloso | November 11, 2018 at 10:17 AM CST - Updated November 11 at 10:17 AM

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - An exhibit from the National Churchill Museum in Fulton, Missouri, will be at a Midland County Public Library for the rest of the year.

The exhibit is called “Churchill: A Legacy of Leadership.” It commemorates and celebrates the life, times and career of Winston Churchill.

The exhibit will feature over 50 items. Some outstanding items of interest are:

  • Five original paintings
  • Top hat signed by Churchill,  Roosevelt and Stalin
  • A Union Jack flag from the  platform during the Iron Curtain Speech
  • Fountain pen used by President  Kennedy to sign a Congressional Resolution
  • Draft of the Iron Curtain Speech

You can check out the exhibit from Nov. 17 to Jan. 16 at the Centennial Library, 2503 W. Loop 250N. Click here for more on the library.

This exhibit is sponsored by FMH Foundation and MCPL Foundation Carnegie Circle.

Click here for more information on the National Churchill Museum.

