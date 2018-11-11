Midland Community Theatre to present Elf the Musical

“This hilarious new musical is the tale of Buddy, a young orphan who crawled into Santa’s bag and made his way to the North Pole. He grows up unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making skills force him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy travels to New York City to find his birth parents and learn his true identity. Based on the beloved holiday film, this musical is sure to make you laugh and warm your heart!” according to the Midland Community Theatre website.