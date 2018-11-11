Erth’s Perhistoric Adventure to perform live at Wagner Noël

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure will be live at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center on Nov. 15.
According to their website, Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure is an immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago.
Erth shows are at the forefront of family entertainment, using actors, technology, puppets, science and imagination to create an amazing visual experience that connects young audiences to the real science of paleontology.
The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. at the theatre, 1310 Farm to Market 1788.
Tickets range from $25 to $70. Click here to purchase.
